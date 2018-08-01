$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acxiom Co. (ACXM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acxiom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. Acxiom reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACXM. ValuEngine upgraded Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,218,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ACXM opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Acxiom has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.26.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

