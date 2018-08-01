$0.14 EPS Expected for Container Store Group Inc (TCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Container Store Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Container Store Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Container Store Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Container Store Group.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $195.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

TCS stock traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,037. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Container Store Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Container Store Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Container Store Group by 925.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 438,552 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

