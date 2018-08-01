-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprint Corp (S) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. Sprint posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprint.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprint in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Sprint to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sprint by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sprint by 135.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sprint by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Sprint by 108.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sprint by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,936,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Sprint traded down $0.05, hitting $5.38, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 374,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797,086. Sprint has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sprint Company Profile

The Ledger Gazette

