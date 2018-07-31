Zynga (ZNGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga opened at $3.84 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Zynga has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,743 shares in the company, valued at $913,246.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.