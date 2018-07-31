Zilbercoin (ZBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $208,251.00

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilbercoin has a total market capitalization of $208,251.00 and $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilbercoin Profile

Zilbercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de . Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

