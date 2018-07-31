Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,553,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,788,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 586,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 253,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 215.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 250,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 365.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,513,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $444,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies opened at $136.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.50. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.78.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.