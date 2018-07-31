Zebi (ZCO) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $250,563.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00390264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00178480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00028562 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,587,733 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.