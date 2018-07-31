ZCoin Price Reaches $14.87 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One ZCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $14.87 or 0.00186566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. ZCoin has a market capitalization of $78.92 million and $888,618.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,984.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.34 or 0.05472220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $792.50 or 0.09938852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00995527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.01603269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00210163 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.26 or 0.02561617 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00357232 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ZCoin Coin Profile

ZCoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. ZCoin’s total supply is 5,307,640 coins. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZCoin Coin Trading

ZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, fex, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Upbit, QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Koinex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.