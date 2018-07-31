Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PulteGroup (PHM) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PulteGroup reported impressive second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings reflect a solid 89.4% year-over-year jump driven by higher demand, courtesy of positive U.S. housing market dynamics, backed by an improving economy, and job market. Revenues grew 27.2% on 13.8% increase in homes closed. Home closings increased across all operating regions of the company, barring Midwest. Revenues from the homebuilding segment increased 27.9% and the same from the Financial Services segment were up 10%. Adjusted gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps). Notably, shares of PulteGroup have outperformed its industry in the past year. Also, earnings estimates for the current year and 2019 have moved north in the past seven days, indicating analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s near-term earnings potential.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHM. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.67. 197,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,974. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $32,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,761 shares of company stock worth $2,086,972. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,782,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 60,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

