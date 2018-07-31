Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Emcor Group (EME) to Buy

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR posted sixth consecutive earnings beat in second-quarter 2018, as its adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23%. The robust bottom-line performance was driven by higher productivity, solid non-residential construction demand and strong project execution. The company is enjoying impressive organic growth driven by U.S. Construction segments along with solid contribution from its recent acquisitions. Although U.S. Industrial Services reported dismal results, EMBOR expects to see a recovery in the second half of 2018 as mix and opportunities improve. Operating margins expanded 20 basis points (bps) given solid project execution. Notably, EMCOR’s raised expectation for 2018 earnings and revenues is encouraging. Over the past three months, EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry average. Earnings estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days for 2018 and 2019.”

Shares of Emcor Group traded up $0.35, reaching $76.41, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,167. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Emcor Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 139,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 128,146 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

