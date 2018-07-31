Zacks Investment Research Lowers Red Lion Hotels (RLH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RLH. ValuEngine upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NYSE:RLH opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Red Lion Hotels has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. equities analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Harry Sladich sold 10,946 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $122,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Mckeirnan sold 26,717 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $282,398.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,892,533 shares of company stock worth $51,793,243. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 266.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

