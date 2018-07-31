Zacks Investment Research Lowers AerCap (AER) to Hold

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

AerCap stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.14. 117,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AerCap has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.54%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 289,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

