Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) to Hold

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on EQT Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on EQT Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EQT Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of EQM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,901. EQT Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,742,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,879,000 after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

