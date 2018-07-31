Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. First Financial Northwest’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FFNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday. Finally, FIG Partners lowered First Financial Northwest from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other First Financial Northwest news, VP Joann E. Lee sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $391,172.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joann E. Lee sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $315,017.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,580 shares of company stock worth $1,768,861. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,023. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.72%. research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

