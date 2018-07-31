Zacks: Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Entercom Communications’ rating score has declined by 39.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Entercom Communications an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Noble Financial downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 4th.

Entercom Communications opened at $7.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.94. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,882,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,538,937 shares in the company, valued at $27,568,319.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene D. Levin sold 85,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $659,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,021.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,921,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,668. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 170.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 108.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

