Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post sales of $4.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.22 million and the lowest is $3.80 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $1.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $19.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.41 million to $20.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $27.85 million to $50.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 1,224.30% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $55,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 479,800 shares of company stock worth $2,324,326. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 3,182,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after buying an additional 1,776,054 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,919,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 522,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,590,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.94. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.