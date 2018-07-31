Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (GGG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

In other Graco news, insider Patrick J. Mchale sold 221,670 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $10,003,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,485,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $4,235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,575.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,180,618. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,229,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Graco by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $46.17. 19,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,984. Graco has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.