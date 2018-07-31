Zacks: Brokerages Expect DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (DMPI) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMPI. ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ DMPI opened at $0.54 on Friday. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

