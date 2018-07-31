Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entergy Co. (ETR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Entergy posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.72 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Entergy.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

NYSE:ETR traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $81.28. 2,256,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy has a 52 week low of $71.95 and a 52 week high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 23.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

