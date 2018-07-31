Zacks: Analysts Set $30.50 Price Target for RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $30.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $508.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.97.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 31,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $870,624.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,705. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 157.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 104.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 496.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

