Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.84 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $34.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.58 million to $35.23 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $154.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.20 million to $155.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $246.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $263.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million.

Separately, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 104,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,569,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.