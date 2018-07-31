Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $296.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.43 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $278.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

VRNT stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,104,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 438,832 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 556,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3,334.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 114,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

