Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.39. PBF Logistics posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBFX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $875.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.