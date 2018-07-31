Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nationstar Mortgage’s earnings. Nationstar Mortgage reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nationstar Mortgage.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Nationstar Mortgage’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage traded down $0.30, reaching $18.27, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,584. Nationstar Mortgage has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 263,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 233,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

