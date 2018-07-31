Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nationstar Mortgage’s earnings. Nationstar Mortgage reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nationstar Mortgage.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Nationstar Mortgage had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Nationstar Mortgage’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nationstar Mortgage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage traded down $0.30, reaching $18.27, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,584. Nationstar Mortgage has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nationstar Mortgage by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,332,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 263,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 233,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nationstar Mortgage Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nationstar Mortgage (NSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Nationstar Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationstar Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply