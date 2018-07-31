Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the lowest is $4.76 billion. Danaher posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $19.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $19.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $8,044,909.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher traded up $0.77, hitting $102.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,611,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,438. Danaher has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.