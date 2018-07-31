Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc (KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. CarMax posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $61.94 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

KMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 25,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 315,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $23,813,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,782,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,985 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,398. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

