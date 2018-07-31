Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,512 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Yum China worth $64,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Yum China by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 132,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Yum China by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $70,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,049.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 24,400 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares in the company, valued at $900,971.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China traded up $0.12, hitting $36.17, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 91,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

