YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide opened at $9.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other YRC Worldwide news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $930,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.