Yamana Gold (YRI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Yamana Gold traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 3289905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.06.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$568.48 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

