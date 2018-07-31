Yamana Gold (AUY) versus First Majestic Silver (AG) Critical Survey

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Majestic Silver and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 3 0 2.50 Yamana Gold 0 3 8 0 2.73

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Yamana Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $252.29 million 4.98 -$53.27 million ($0.04) -162.50 Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.63 -$194.40 million $0.08 38.75

First Majestic Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -25.47% -3.27% -2.38% Yamana Gold -15.63% 3.49% 1.77%

Risk and Volatility

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. First Majestic Silver does not pay a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats First Majestic Silver on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

