Yamana Gold (AUY) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, GARP Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Yamana Gold opened at $3.10 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,730,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 488,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,129,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,277,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,798,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,882,000 after buying an additional 4,915,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

