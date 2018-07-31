Yamana Gold (AUY) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities upgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. GARP Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Shares of Yamana Gold traded up $0.05, reaching $3.15, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,678. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,798,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,882,000 after buying an additional 4,915,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,129,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,277,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,841,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 922,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,883,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 2,101,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

