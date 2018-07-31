XP Power Ltd. (XPP) Raises Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) declared a dividend on Monday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of XP Power opened at GBX 3,662 ($48.11) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,750 ($49.27).

In other XP Power news, insider Michael Laver sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,512 ($46.14), for a total transaction of £1,079,940 ($1,418,919.98). Also, insider Andy Sng sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.80), for a total value of £146,630 ($192,655.37).

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on XP Power from GBX 4,100 ($53.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, provides power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; and high voltage power supplies for original equipment manufacturers, research laboratories, and educational institutions.

