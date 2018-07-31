Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,379 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 72,221 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned 0.18% of Xilinx worth $30,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 38.2% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 63.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,248 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 157.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,029 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 18.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,863 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $111,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.



Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

