Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,371 shares of company stock worth $629,117 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Xilinx stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

