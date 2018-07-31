Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Position Trimmed by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,371 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts opened at $23.91 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 38 hotels, including 36 wholly owned hotels, comprising 10,852 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

