Xencor (XNCR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XNCR. BTIG Research began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Xencor to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor opened at $35.69 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.64. Xencor has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 138,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $5,489,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $2,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,027 shares of company stock worth $17,515,377 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,204,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,066,000 after buying an additional 1,853,449 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,042,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 697,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 52,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 576,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Xencor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.