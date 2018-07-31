Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $780,000 Position in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZRK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks during the first quarter worth $81,272,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 4,155.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 919,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 897,402 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 20.4% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,366,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,776,000 after acquiring an additional 739,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,712,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bank Of The Ozarks during the first quarter worth $13,033,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank Of The Ozarks alerts:

Shares of OZRK opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Bank Of The Ozarks’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OZRK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank Of The Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Bank Of The Ozarks in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank Of The Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank Of The Ozarks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of The Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.