Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $746,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 49,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEI. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

