Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $189,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,096,000 after purchasing an additional 386,633 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,482,000 after purchasing an additional 363,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,938,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,631,000 after purchasing an additional 251,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Healthcare Trust Of America opened at $26.87 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.