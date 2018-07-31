X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (ASHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,924,669 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 29th total of 2,039,207 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,824,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA ASHR opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 99,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 76.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 110,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 253.7% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 232.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 473,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 330,877 shares in the last quarter.

