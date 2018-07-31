Wynn Resorts (WYNN) vs. Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Financial Comparison

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Wynn Resorts pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $6.31 billion 2.87 $747.18 million $5.46 30.55 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.25 $2.63 billion $2.78 11.25

Park Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Resorts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wynn Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 4 12 0 2.75 Park Hotels & Resorts 2 4 6 0 2.33

Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $201.93, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $30.61, suggesting a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Wynn Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts 6.75% 101.01% 5.35% Park Hotels & Resorts 15.31% 6.57% 4.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling. Its Wynn Palace segment had approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 323 table games and 1,115 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 11 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 247 table games and 1,829 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 110,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

