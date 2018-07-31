World Acceptance (WRLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.25.
NASDAQ WRLD opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 14.95. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
