World Acceptance (WRLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 14.95. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

