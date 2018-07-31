World Acceptance (WRLD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. World Acceptance earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.8559016164673 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

World Acceptance traded down $0.22, reaching $101.47, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 13.78 and a current ratio of 14.95. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

