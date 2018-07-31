Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $3.60-3.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wood & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $533,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,539,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,228. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

