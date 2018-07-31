Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in BP plc (BP)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,127. BP plc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Santander cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.91 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.