Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Stock

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc Class A by 939.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:GLIBA traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. 4,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

