William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Paypal in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Paypal to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.49.

Paypal opened at $82.39 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 625,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $945,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $2,168,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,778 shares of company stock worth $5,611,037. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

