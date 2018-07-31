William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ORLY stock opened at $304.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,405 shares in the company, valued at $369,332.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,270 shares of company stock worth $61,200,658 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,320,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,607,000 after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,720,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.