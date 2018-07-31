Whittier Trust Co. Sells 9,191 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 145,958 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 264,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF opened at $40.86 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

